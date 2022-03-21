Stalemate continues as Sudhakaran stays firm

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Congress state president K Sudhakaran reiterated his diktat that party leaders should not attend the seminars to be organised as part of CPM’s 23rd party congress, MP Shashi Tharoor and veteran leader K V Thomas do not seem to be in a mood to budge.

While Tharoor said he will decide on attending the seminar on secularism after speaking to Sonia Gandhi, Thomas shot off a letter to the party interim president saying it’s time to join hands with secular parties like CPM to counter the BJP at the national level.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan tried to corner Sudhakaran, saying his diktat exposed Congress’ “pauperism”. He said the Congress leadership has banned its leaders from attending CPM seminars because of its favourable stand towards the BJP. “The seminars will not see Kerala-centric issues being debated. If Congress leaders are ready to attend, we are only too happy to welcome them,” said Kodiyeri.

A day after Tharoor said that there is no ban on him attending the seminar, Sudhakaran told reporters in Kozhikode on Sunday that the leadership has banned them from attending the seminars at a time when the CPM is giving a hard time to the people in the name of SilverLine.

‘Cong leaders’ participation will create confusion’

He maintained that Congress leaders attending the CPM seminars will create confus ion among the people. “I said so after understanding the sentiments of the people. If Sonia Gandhi gives the go-ahead, then let them attend the seminar,” said Sudhakaran. Tharoor, however, said he will not comment on Sudhakaran’s warning. “The invitation to attend the seminar came from the CPM central leadership.

Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala M K Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan, respectively, are attending the seminar. There is no difference of opinion between the three political parties on attending the seminars,” said Tharoor.

In his letter to Sonia, Thomas said the need of the hour is to see the Congress and CPM joining hands and opposing the BJP. He has been invited to speak on state-Central government relations. The CPM party congress will be held in Kannur from April 6 to 10.