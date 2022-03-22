STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exercise restraint while dealing with SilverLine protesters, DGP tells cops

The order was directly given to Law and Order ADGP Vijay Sakhare, who passed it on to the district police chiefs, said sources with the police headquarters.

Published: 22nd March 2022 06:30 AM

Protest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As protests against the laying of K-Rail boundary stones are intensifying, state police chief Anil Kant has directed cops to honour human rights while taking action against the protesters.

The order was directly given to Law and Order ADGP Vijay Sakhare, who passed it on to the district police chiefs, said sources with the police headquarters. “The directive was given unofficially, not as an order or a circular. The directive was given over wireless,” sources added.

Protests have been brewing in many parts of the state over the laying of K-Rail boundary stones, with the public directly entering into a confrontation with the police who try to protect the government employees arriving for laying the stones. The police sources said the officers on the ground faced stiff opposition from the public in areas such as Kallayi in Kozhikode, Thirunavaya in Malappuram, Chottanikkara in Ernakulam and Madappally in Kottayam.

 It’s after reviewing the security situation that the police higher-ups told the subordinates to exercise restraint while dealing with the protesters. “The instruction is to exercise caution while dealing with the protests. The police were also told not to go overboard if they have to take action against the public, who obstruct the officials from laying the stone,” said a source. The message from the police top brass comes at a time when the government has said it will not shy away from taking strong action against the K-Rail protesters.

