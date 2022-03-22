Herd of wild elephants spread fear in Kerala's Palappilly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A herd of around 45 wild elephants has been camping in a rubber plantation at Palappilly in Thrissur district for the past one week, spreading panic among the estate workers and local residents.

Though the forest department and the workers burst crackers in a bid to drive the herd back to the forest, the elephants refused to leave the estate. There are many calves in the herd including a newborn which makes the task tough for the forest staff.

"The herd has been roaming the area for the past few months and now they have made the Cochin - Malabar rubber plantation their resting place. The elephants enter the village during the night and destroy crops which have led to protests among the local residents.

There are two large rubber plantations in the area which extend up to 1,500 hectares. The presence of elephants on the road during night hours is posing a threat to the residents and we have advised them to travel in groups. We assist the residents of the Eachipara colony in Chimmony to return to their

houses in the night," said Palappilly forest range officer K P Prem Shemir.

Two rubber tapping workers - Sainuddin and Peethambaran - were trampled by elephants in August 2021. The workers were on the way to the rubber plantation to start tapping work when they were attacked by the jumbos.

The tapping workers here start their work at 3 am and the presence of elephants pose threat to their lives. The forest department has advised the workers not to start tapping work before 6 am. The workers said the elephants have caused extensive damage to the plantation by uprooting and knocking down trees. The elephants roam around nearby villages of Kundayi and Chimmony during the night and destroy crops.

During the daytime, the herd rests on the plantation. The forest department is planning to seek the help of the Rapid Response Team and to bring Kumki elephants from Wayanad to drive the herd back to the forest.