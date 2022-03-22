SilverLine protests: CPM alleges attempt for second liberation struggle

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pushed against the wall over the SilverLine project, CPM has now resorted to invoking memories of the Liberation Struggle. As protests backed by UDF and BJP against the project mounts, CPM has alleged that the Opposition seems to be aiming at a second liberation struggle.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters that agitation against SilverLine is politically motivated. In many places, those taking part in the agitation are not those who would have to forego their land, he said, adding that the agitation at Madappally was part of a deliberate move.

“When Union minister V Muraleedharan visited Madappally, he was accompanied by a community leader. A vast coalition of anti-Left forces is coming together under the cover of SilverLine protests,” he said. He said no project will be abandoned just because the stones are uprooted.

He said times have changed and a similar attempt would hence not be easy. The Liberation Struggle in 1959 that led to the ouster of the first EMS government was centred around Changanassery, headquarters of NSS. The recent protests against SilverLine too are centred at Madappally near Changanassery.

Following this, a slew of UDF leaders besides Muraleedharan and a number of socio-religious leaders had visited the region. It’s in this backdrop that Kodiyeri likened the protests to the Liberation Struggle. Responding to Kodiyeri’s allegations, the NSS leadership said the organisation neither supports nor opposes the SilverLine project.