Kerala seeks panel for operation of Mullaperiyar dam gates

Apex court bench begins final hearing, says it’s not deciding on the distribution of water. Judges say the only issue is over safety of dam

Mullaperiyar Dam row

NEW DELHI: Kerala on Wednesday pleaded before the Supreme Court to constitute a committee for the operation of spillway gates of the Mullaperiyar dam. As the Supreme Court bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar started the final hearing in the Mullaperiyar case, senior lawyer Jaideep Gupta, who represented Kerala, argued the rule curve set by Tamil Nadu was not realistic. Citing the release of a huge quantity of water in December, he said the gate operation should be made transparent by constituting a committee.

Kerala argued that the permanent solution for the threat is the construction of a new dam in the downstream reaches of the existing dam.  “It is our submission that the correct remedy in the long term is the construction of a new dam...,” Gupta said. “Once the dam is ready, the existing dam can be discontinued and the new dam can take over,” he said.

“As I said, the dispute is not relating to sharing of water. It is related to dam safety. Kerala is before your lordships saying that the dam is not safe as it stands. Safety depends upon the height of the water in the reservoir. There are very factors,” Gupta said.The Kerala government had earlier told the apex court that “no amount of rejuvenation” can perpetuate the dam and there is a limit to the number of years one can keep dams in service through maintenance and strengthening measures. Gupta informed the court that the Environment Ministry has permitted Kerala to conduct an environmental impact study for the construction of the new dam.

Justice Khanwilkar asked Kerala when the study will be completed and Gupta said it will be completed within three months. Gupta said the upper rule level of the Mullaperiyar dam should be 140ft and not 142ft. While hearing arguments on the pleas that have raised issues about the dam, which was built in 1895, the apex court said the rule curve may be the most crucial issue for deciding about the safety of the dam.

“Frankly, we are not here deciding on the distribution of water. That is very clear. The only issue is about the safety of the dam. The first question to be addressed is (whether) this dam can withstand what quantity of water. That quantity is defined in the form of rule curve,” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Oka and C T Ravikumar.

The bench said Kerala has broadly raised four points -- the height of water level, release of water and modalities for that, modernisation of the instrumentation, and regular supervision and maintenance of the dam. The state’s counsel said that the supervisory committee should be reconstituted and its functions should be expanded. Gupta said Kerala and Tamil Nadu should have their technical members on the committee. 

He said the instrumentation is inadequate and what is there is not functioning. “Instrumentation is the only way to track the safety of a dam,’ he said during the hearing which would continue on Thursday.
At the outset, the bench said this is not adversarial litigation and that are the issues that need to be addressed have to be seen and gone into. “We are not going to decide political issues here,” the bench said. 

Upper rule should be 140 feet, says Kerala
The counsel appearing for Kerala told a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar that the process for setting up a new dam in the downstream reaches of the existing dam should start and the upper rule level of Mullaperiyar dam should be 140 feet and not 142 feet. 

