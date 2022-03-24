Palappilly residents send jumbo SOS to government

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The residents of Palappilly in Thrissur urged the government on Wednesday to initiate steps to end elephant menace in the area.

A herd of about 45 wild elephants had been camping at the Cochin Malabar rubber plantation here for the past one week, spreading panic among the local residents. The elephants, they said, had entered the village and destroyed crops at night.

Palappilly forest range officer K P Prem Shemir said the presence of elephants on the road during night posed a threat to the local residents. “We have formed squads to patrol the area and assist labourers to reach their homes at night,” he added.

“People fear to step out of their homes after dusk. We have deployed forest guards to monitor the movement of the elephants and alert the people.” At least 15 elephants from the herd entered the road on Wednesday, but the local residents burst crackers and chased them back to the plantation.

“The plantation is located near the forest, so elephants roam the area frequently,” said an estate worker. “The government should initiate steps to drive the herd away, and ensure protection to our lives and livelihood.”