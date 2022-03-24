STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Palappilly residents send jumbo SOS to government

The residents of Palappilly in Thrissur urged the government on Wednesday to initiate steps to end elephant menace in the area. 

Published: 24th March 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The residents of Palappilly in Thrissur urged the government on Wednesday to initiate steps to end elephant menace in the area. 

A herd of about 45 wild elephants had been camping at the Cochin Malabar rubber plantation here for the past one week, spreading panic among the local residents. The elephants, they said, had entered the village and destroyed crops at night.  

Palappilly forest range officer K P Prem Shemir said the presence of elephants on the road during night posed a threat to the local residents. “We have formed squads to patrol the area and assist labourers to reach their homes at night,” he added.

“People fear to step out of their homes after dusk. We have deployed forest guards to monitor the movement of the elephants and alert the people.” At least 15 elephants from the herd entered the road on Wednesday, but the local residents burst crackers and chased them back to the plantation.

“The plantation is located near the forest, so elephants roam the area frequently,” said an estate worker. “The government should initiate steps to drive the herd away, and ensure protection to our lives and livelihood.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palappilly elephant
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp