Pinarayi takes tactical route, to meet PM Modi on SilverLine on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seeking to take the steam out of the protests against the SilverLine, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday requesting Centre’s nod for the Rs 63,000-crore semi high-speed rail project. The tactical move is aimed at blunting the political opposition from the state BJP and UDF to the project.

Pinarayi is expected to meet the PM at 11am in the Parliament building. He will brief Modi about the project, its current status in addition to the urgent need for the Centre’s approval. The chief minister will also try to convince the prime minister that SilverLine is essential for the state’s overall development.

The Railways had already given its in-principle nod for the project. But recent statements by union ministers in Parliament that no final clearance has been given for the SilverLine and the confusion regarding the same will also be brought to the PM’s attention.

Pinarayi hopes to raise state’s concerns with PM

T’Puram: The chief minister had called on the Prime Minister last July seeking central clearance for the project. Later in December he had written to the PM seeking central nod. In addition to SilverLine, Pinarayi is also expected to take up a slew of other issues with the Prime Minister.

The Union Government had earlier given in-principle nod for the project. Now the Centre is of the view that the Detailed Project Report is incomplete. It has also made it clear that clearance can be given only after verifying the technical feasibility and economic viability.

The meeting between Pinarayi and Modi takes place amid major protests against stone-laying for the Social Impact Assessment for the project. With the Centre also giving indications that it’s not in favour of the project, Pinarayi hopes to raise the state’s concerns with the PM.

The meeting is expected to give a clear indication about whether the project would materialise or not. The chief minister will attend the three-day CPM central committee meeting to begin on Friday, ahead of the 23rd Party Congress. He will return on Sunday.

Alignment altered to help minister: Thiruvanchoor

Kottayam: Senior Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan alleged that the SilverLine alignment was altered in Chenga-nnur for the benefit of minister Saji Cherian, who rubbished the allegations.

MPs from state lock horns in Rajya Sabha

T’Puram: The SilverLine project and protests against the social impact assessment proceedings triggered a war of words between MPs from the state in RS.