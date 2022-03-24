Thousands of Muslim women flock to Nadapuram mosque to have glimpse of architectural marvel

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Hundreds of Muslim women flocked to Valiya Juma Masjid at Nadapuram when it opened doors for them to feel the architectural wonders inside the construction. The road in front of the mosque was blocked and vehicular traffic was disrupted for hours after women from different parts of north Kerala made a beeline.

“The mosque was opened for women after 30 years following numerous requests from their part,” said K Kunjabdulla, president of the mosque committee. “Our initial plan was to keep it open for women for one day, but we were forced to extend it to Wednesday too considering the rush,” he added.

Kunjabdulla said it is estimated that around 15,000 women visited the mosque on Tuesday alone. “It is one of the oldest mosques in Kerala and is known for its architecture. Unlike other mosques, we don’t use mike at the mosque for the Azan call,” he said.

According to Kerala government website, the mosque was constructed under the leadership of Maulana Yaqub Musali, a native of Mattannur in Kannur. “The architectural styles of Kerala and Persia have been blended here,” says the website.

Being a Sunni mosque, women are not allowed to pray here on Fridays. The mosque follows the tradition of the Sunni group known as Kerala Samsthana Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, which is different from the two familiar Sunni groups in Kerala.

“It was a wonderful experience to see the interior of the mosque. It was a long-cherished dream as the Nadapuram mosque has found a place in film songs,” said Sharmina M P, who visited the mosque on Wednesday.

“The main attraction is the pond inside the compound. The floor of the three-storey mosque is completely wooden and you can feel antiquity in the air. Inside the mosque was very cool though the temperature was high outside,” said Sharmina, who is a teacher at Ummathur MUP school.

“The enthusiasm among women who arrived to see the mosque was quite evident. There should be some permanent system to allow women to see the marvel,” she said. Nadapuram panchayat president V V Muhammadali said that the mosque has a strong sentimental value for the people of the area. “The graves of the departed are situated here and it is a rare occasion for women to pay a visit to graves of their relatives,” he said.

Moreover, the factional issues among various Muslim organisations do not exist at the Nadapuram mosque. The mosque plays an important role in uniting the Muslims here, Muhammadali said.