Vigil on coast to check influx of illegal Sri Lankan migrants

The local police and the coastal police have stepped up vigil along Vizhinjam coast, while the Coast Guard is keeping a watch on fishing vessels returning to the harbour.

Published: 24th March 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala police have beefed up security along the coast, especially Vizhinjam, after central agencies issued an alert about the possibility of Sri Lankan citizens trying to illegally enter the country.

Lanka is battling one of its worst economic crisis and it’s in this context that the central agencies issued an alert to southern states warning that ethnic Tamils as well as Sinhalese might try to sneak into India.

