STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Aadhaar linking helps weed out bogus users

While 52,475 duplicate ration cards in the state were deleted in 2020, another 104,511 cards were removed in 2021. 

Published: 25th March 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of nearly 1.63 lakh ration cards were deleted in Kerala during 2014-2021 after bogus users were identified through the extensive use of information technology, Parliament was informed on Thursday. Most of the ration cards were deleted in the last two years. While 52,475 duplicate ration cards in the state were deleted in 2020, another 104,511 cards were removed in 2021. 

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State for the Rural Development and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, said a total of 4.28 crore ration cards were deleted in the country during the 2014-2021 period.

The ration cards were deleted leveraging the implementation of information technology for Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) reforms under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), digitisation of ration cards/beneficiaries’ data, de-duplication process, permanent migration, deaths, identification of ineligible/duplicate/fake ration cards, etc., the minister said. “However, linking or non-linking of Aadhaar with ration cards is not a criterion for deletion/cancellation of ration cards under NFSA,” he clarified.

Interestingly, while 57 ration cards were deleted in 2014, the next three years -- 2015, 2016, and 2017 -- saw no deletions. In 2018, the number of ration cards deleted stood at 3,314 and 2,543 in 2019. D Sajith Babu, commissioner of civil supplies and consumer affairs, Kerala, said the deletions gathered pace in the last two years because the Aadhaar linking took time in the initial years. “Most of the people holding duplicate cards were eliminated through the use of technology,” he said. Uttar Pradesh saw the largest number of ration card deletions between 2014 and 2021 at 1.70 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ration cards Kerala
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp