STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘Barbaric’ action against UDF MPs result of Pinarayi-Modi agreement: Sudhakaran

State Congress president K Sudhakaran echoed Satheesan’s views, and alleged a secret pact between Pinarayi and Modi.

Published: 25th March 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Narendra Modi seeking nod for SilverLine Project. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the Delhi Police action against UDF MPs protesting in front of Parliament “barbaric”, the opposition in Kerala alleged an LDF-Sangh Parivar pact to implement the K-Rail project. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had used force against UDF MPs who were protesting as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the SilverLine project. 

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told TNIE: “The MPs were holding a peaceful protest, there was no provocation. I strongly suspect the role of middlemen who have been camping in New Delhi over the past one week to ensure that the K-Rail project is implemented with the Sangh Parivar-led [Central] government’s help.”  Satheesan said he suspected a conspiracy and sought a probe into the incident, adding that the LDF government was trying to a “give new dimension [to the K-Rail issue]”. 

State Congress president K Sudhakaran echoed Satheesan’s views, and alleged a secret pact between Pinarayi and Modi.  “The attack against UDF MPs was barbaric,” he said. “Modi and Pinarayi should explain who ordered the police to unleash violence against the MPs. Time will consider this as a black spot in the realm of democracy.”

UDF convener M M Hassan slammed the police action, and pointed out that the Kerala chief minister had not condemned the incident.  The Youth Congress, meanwhile, took out a protest march to the Raj Bhavan, forcing the police to use water cannons. Youth Congress vice-president N S Nusoor warned that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would not be allowed to travel smoothly in the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SilverLine Narendra Modi Pinarayi Vijayan Delhi Police UDF
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp