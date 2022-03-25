‘Barbaric’ action against UDF MPs result of Pinarayi-Modi agreement: Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the Delhi Police action against UDF MPs protesting in front of Parliament “barbaric”, the opposition in Kerala alleged an LDF-Sangh Parivar pact to implement the K-Rail project. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had used force against UDF MPs who were protesting as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the SilverLine project.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told TNIE: “The MPs were holding a peaceful protest, there was no provocation. I strongly suspect the role of middlemen who have been camping in New Delhi over the past one week to ensure that the K-Rail project is implemented with the Sangh Parivar-led [Central] government’s help.” Satheesan said he suspected a conspiracy and sought a probe into the incident, adding that the LDF government was trying to a “give new dimension [to the K-Rail issue]”.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran echoed Satheesan’s views, and alleged a secret pact between Pinarayi and Modi. “The attack against UDF MPs was barbaric,” he said. “Modi and Pinarayi should explain who ordered the police to unleash violence against the MPs. Time will consider this as a black spot in the realm of democracy.”

UDF convener M M Hassan slammed the police action, and pointed out that the Kerala chief minister had not condemned the incident. The Youth Congress, meanwhile, took out a protest march to the Raj Bhavan, forcing the police to use water cannons. Youth Congress vice-president N S Nusoor warned that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would not be allowed to travel smoothly in the state.