BJP workers lay K-Rail survey stone near Cliff House; six arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major embarrassment to the police department, BJP- Yuva Morcha activists managed to sneak into the high-security zone near Cliff House, the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and erected K-Rail survey stones on the premises of the residence of Agriculture Minister P Prasad.

A group of six men sneaked into the secured area by scaling the boundary wall located on the rear side and erected the stones that were removed from Murukkumpuzha. The BJP leadership claimed that they had installed the stones on the Cliff House premises.

However, City Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said that the protestors had trespassed into the house, which was under renovation, located about 100m away from Cliff House. The BJP had taken out a protest march to Cliff House, which was blocked by police. As the police were barricading the road leading to Cliff House, six protestors managed to enter the high-security zone.

The commissioner said, since the renovation works were going on in the house, there was minimal police presence and claimed that there was no security lapse. The Museum police, meanwhile, arrested the intruders and charged them for trespass.