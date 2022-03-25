STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

BJP workers lay K-Rail survey stone near Cliff House; six arrested

A group of six men sneaked into the secured area by scaling the boundary wall located on the rear side and erected the stones that were removed from Murukkumpuzha.

Published: 25th March 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Yuva Morcha activists at the Cliff House compound on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major embarrassment to the police department, BJP- Yuva Morcha activists managed to sneak into the high-security zone near Cliff House, the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and erected K-Rail survey stones on the premises of the residence of Agriculture Minister P Prasad. 

A group of six men sneaked into the secured area by scaling the boundary wall located on the rear side and erected the stones that were removed from Murukkumpuzha. The BJP leadership claimed that they had installed the stones on the Cliff House premises.  

However, City Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said that the protestors had trespassed into the house, which was under renovation, located about 100m away from Cliff House.  The BJP had taken out a protest march to Cliff House, which was blocked by police. As the police were barricading the road leading to Cliff House, six protestors managed to enter the high-security zone.

The commissioner said, since the renovation works were going on in the house, there was minimal police presence and claimed that there was no security lapse. The Museum police, meanwhile, arrested the intruders and charged them for trespass. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K-Rail BJP Silverline
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp