Centre in no mood to budge. Is it red signal for SilverLine? 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the SilverLine project and sounded optimistic about the Centre’s final clearance in the post-meeting press conference. However, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hinted in Parliament a few hours later that his confidence was misplaced and the Union government was not in favour of the project.

Pinarayi met the Prime Minister at the Parliament building and explained to him about the project, its current status and the clearance required. He sought to impress upon the PM that the project was essential for Kerala’s progress. The PM reportedly gave a patient hearing, but did not commit to a final clearance.

Speaking to the media in the afternoon, Pinarayi said the PM’s response was favourable.

They had a healthy conversation and Modi assured him that he would discuss it with the railway minster and look into what can be done, he said. “We expect the meeting to be a catalyst in getting the Centre’s clearance at the earliest. The Prime Minister has taken a positive stand towards the project,” he said. Chief Secretary V P Joy was also present at the meeting. Pinarayi said he had a chance meeting with Ashwini Vaishnaw and told him about his discussion with Modi and the PM’s assurance that he would talk to the railway minister on SilverLine.

Referring to ongoing protests against the project, Pinarayi said the project will not be implemented by creating hurdles to anyone. The government will ensure adequate compensation and rehabilitation to everyone. Nobody will be rendered homeless due to SilverLine, he said.

The railway minister, replying to a discussion in the Rajya Sabha later in the evening, termed it a complex project. He also referred to the protests and opposition to SilverLine. The estimated cost of the project will be over and above Rs 1 lakh crore, and not Rs 63,000 crore as is being estimated by the state government, he said.

No need to ‘rush’ on SilverLine: Rly min

T’Puram: The minister said since the SilverLine is proposed to be built on standard gauge, other trains will not ply on it. He stressed that there is no need to ‘rush’ and urged the state to deal with it empathetically and systematically, thus sending out a clear message that getting the Centre’s clearance will not be easy.

Elaborating on the Detailed Project Report for Silverline, Pinarayi said total estimated project cost is 63,941 crores. Based on the discussions with the Centre, it has been agreed that the state government will bear the entire land acquisition cost of Rs 13,700 crore and the liability for repayment of foreign debt. The project does not require environmental clearance from MoEF, he added.