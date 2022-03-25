Congress MPs to move privilege motion against Delhi Police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF MPs who were allegedly heckled and roughed up by Delhi Police personnel in front of Parliament on Thursday have decided to move a breach of privilege motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The decision was taken after the MPs held talks with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and offered two options — make the Delhi police commissioner apologise or allow the privilege motion in the house.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs from the state are upset with Rahul Gandhi, who represents Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, for not enquiring with them on what had transpired. The UDF MPs were allegedly roughed up by the police when they led a peaceful protest march against the K-Rail project from Vijay Chowk to Parliament at 10.30am, ahead of the session.

They had shouted slogans like “We don’t want K-Rail” which were mistaken by the police as slogans against the prime minister. In the melee, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden was slapped, Chalakudy, Vatakara and Thrissur MPs Benny Behanan, K Muraleedharan and T N Prathapan, respectively, were heckled. Even woman MP from Alathur Ramya Haridas was not spared. Muraleedharan told TNIE that the police violence was unprecedented.

“We kept on telling the police that we were MPs. They did not ask for our ID cards. We were heckled and pushed by the police. When we raised the issue on the floor of the Lok Sabha, the speaker asked us to give our complaint in writing,” he said.

Behanan too termed the police attack as deliberate when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was scheduled to meet the prime minister in the parliament complex. “There is a deliberate ploy in the police attack against us citing that we had shouted slogans against the prime minister. Why should we shout slogans against him? We had shouted slogans only against K-Rail,” said Behanan told TNIE.

Hibi told TNIE that the Speaker was cooperative and cordial when they raised the issue before him in his chamber. “The slap from the Delhi Police was unexpected and I couldn’t react for a few seconds. But after regaining my composure, I too pushed the police back. We do not want the city police commissioner’s apology. Instead, we have opted to press for a breach of privilege motion on Friday which will be referred to the privileges committee,” said Hibi.

Except Shashi Tharoor, K Sudhakaran, Adoor Prakash and M K Raghavan, all Congress Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha member K C Venugopal took part in the protest. A senior Congress MP, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that it is unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi did not utter a word in favour of his colleagues who faced the brunt of the police attack.