Pinarayi flays agitations against SilverLine project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that an anti-development and anti-people alliance has been campaigning against the SilverLine project. The opposition has been trying to block all developmental activities in the state, he alleged.

Speaking to the media in Delhi on Thursday, he said as far as the state government is concerned it’s important to address problems faced by people. “It has been announced that the project will be implemented by ensuring proper compensation and proper rehabilitation. It has already been made clear that the government’s approach in this regard is to implement the project by ensuring development and rehabilitation,” he said.

Pinarayi criticised the ongoing agitations against SilverLine. “The agitations need not be viewed as a general protest. Extremist forces might also be part of the protest,” he said adding that the media should withdraw from giving over importance to agitations. He clarified that no compensation will be given to buffer zone, as it won’t be acquired. Compensation will be given to only the acquired land. The land acquisition will be done only after stone laying.

Elaborating on the DPR for the project, he said it would be an environment-friendly project. Sustainable travel conditions that include preservation of nature and energy conservation are important for future generations. The state government is bearing 25 per cent of the cost of land acquisition for national highway development. A national highway of 45m width will be completed soon in the state.