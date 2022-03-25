STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi to inaugurate LDF’s first anniversary fete on April 3

The chief minister will also open the ‘Ente Keralam’ mega exhibition that will be held on the same venue till April 14.

Published: 25th March 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level celebrations to mark the first anniversary of the second LDF government at the police ground here at 6pm on April 3. Revenue Minister K Rajan will preside over the function which will be followed by cultural programmes.

The chief minister will also open the ‘Ente Keralam’ mega exhibition that will be held on the same venue till April 14. Various government departments, boards, corporations, government farms, public sector undertakings, cooperative institutions, Kudumbashree units and handloom enterprises will put up stalls showcasing the services they offer to the public and selling their products at the exhibition.

Pavilions on various themes by the tourism, industries, information and public relations, agriculture as well as fisheries and animal husbandry departments will be the highlight of the exhibition. The venue will have food courts by Kudumbashree, KTDC, Kannur Central Jail, Milma, Dinesh Foods and Indian Coffee House offering tastes unique to the north Malabar region. 

