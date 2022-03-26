All those opposing SilverLine not anti-Left: CPI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Already pushed to the wall on the SilverLine issue with protest raging across the state and the Centre hinting it is unlikely to give the final nod, the Pinarayi Vijayan government on Friday drew flak from its major Left ally CPI for the undue haste with which procedural formalities for the project are being rushed through.

Questioning the way the semi high-speed rail project is being implemented, CPI assistant secretary K Prakash Babu wanted the government to take the people into confidence first. He reminded the government that “all those who oppose the project need not be anti-Left”. “The state government should correct certain things regarding project implementation... By addressing the concerns raised by the stakeholders, by convincing people about the project, we can implement SilverLine,” he said at a Joint Council meeting here.

‘Actions taken by some officials raise concerns’

Prakash Babu criticised the officials for showing undue haste. The actions taken by some officials raise major concerns. If people’s concerns are addressed, they themselves will come out against the opposition. There’s no urgency that the project should be implemented today itself. The government can go ahead with the project only in a peaceful environment.”