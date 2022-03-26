CPM plans political campaigns for SilverLine, sees conspiracy by Opposition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under fire from various corners over SilverLine, the CPM is set to go for widespread campaigns to defend the project politically. The party leadership is planning to organise nationwide campaigns for the project.

It’s learnt that CPM has decided to undertake organisational-level activities to spread awareness about the project after the party congress from April 6 to 10. The three-day CPM central committee meeting that began in New Delhi on Friday is expected to hold detailed discussions in this regard.

The party feels there’s a deliberate false campaign to corner the government. It’s in this backdrop that efforts are being made to counter the same. The CPM has been trying to project the Left government in Kerala, the only CPM-ruled state in the country, at the national level.

That’s why the UDF and BJP have launched protests against the project. The issue came up for discussion in Parliament too. Taking all these into consideration, the CPM has decided to go for major campaigns.

In a crucial move to put the project on track, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday seeking central clearance for it.

Kodiyeri terms protests anarchical

The CPM leadership continued its attack on those protesting against SilverLine. In an online article for party mouthpiece ‘Desabhimani’ on Friday, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan termed the protests as part of an anarchical agitation. The government has already assured the masses that SilverLine would be made a reality if LDF returns to power. “The UDF and BJP, along with religious extremist forces, are unleashing false campaign against the project,” he said.