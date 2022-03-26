STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC order sought to ensure govt staff attendance on strike days

Chandra Chooden Nair S also sought initiating disciplinary proceedings against employees abstaining from work during the strike called by trade unions on March 28 and 29. 

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Thiruvananthapuram native moved the High Court on Friday seeking a directive to the state government to ensure compulsory attendance of government servants on days of the upcoming two-day trade union strike.

He sought a directive to ensure free movement of people and booking people or groups obstructing movement of government staff during the strike. “A division bench had quashed an order allowing to regularise absence on strike days as eligible with leave and salary. However, the government has not taken steps in this regard,” he said.

