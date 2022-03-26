Kerala HC order sought to ensure govt staff attendance on strike days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Thiruvananthapuram native moved the High Court on Friday seeking a directive to the state government to ensure compulsory attendance of government servants on days of the upcoming two-day trade union strike.

Chandra Chooden Nair S also sought initiating disciplinary proceedings against employees abstaining from work during the strike called by trade unions on March 28 and 29.

He sought a directive to ensure free movement of people and booking people or groups obstructing movement of government staff during the strike. “A division bench had quashed an order allowing to regularise absence on strike days as eligible with leave and salary. However, the government has not taken steps in this regard,” he said.