Kerala won’t pardon govt if Hema panel report isn’t made public: Writer T Padmanabhan

Kerala will not pardon the LDF government if the report is not made public, the 91-year-old said.

Published: 26th March 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Writer T Padmanabhan being greeted by filmmaker Shyamaprasad | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The closing ceremony of the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) — organised by the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy—at Nishagandhi Auditorium was lit up by the presence of celebrated actor Nawazuddin Siddique, as the chief guest, and several other luminaries. 

Writer T Padmanabhan, a special guest at the ceremony, criticised the government for not publicising the controversial Justice Hema Commission Report, which studied the problems faced by the women in the Malayalam film industry. 

Kerala will not pardon the LDF government if the report is not made public, the 91-year-old said. While the state is ahead in many aspects compared to other states, it needs to progress further in the matter of women’s safety at workplaces, the short story stalwart pointed out. 

Urging the government to publish the Hema Commission report and book the culprits behind the crimes, he termed the survivor in the actor assault case, without naming her, as an undefeated woman. Winding up his fiery speech, which was received with wide applause, Padmanabhan reminded the government that “time is running out”. He said no matter how big the culprits are, they deserve no mercy. 

In response, Culture Minister Saji Cherian said the government has drawn up a draft law to prepare an act to prevent such heinous crimes from happening at workplaces. The assembly will soon pass the draft law, he said. Legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan was felicitated during the concluding ceremony, which was attended by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, and MLA V K Prasanth.

