Kozhikode: Car, bike stunts go wrong, two school students injured

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two students were injured during bike stunts on their school premises as part of farewell celebrations in Kozhikode. The Nadakkavu police registered a case based on the principal’s complaint on Friday against students of Malabar Christian College Higher Secondary School for driving cars and bikes inside the school dangerously.

On Wednesday, the video of the bike and car stunts by students generated controversy and prompted the motor vehicles department to file a case. The video showed one of the cars hitting a speeding bike during the stunts. Though the students on the bike suffered only minor injuries, the irresponsible act itself was life threatening.

The MVD recommended that the school suspend the three students involved in the incident. It fined each of them `10,000. An investigation was launched to trace the other students involved. In a similar incident at MES Arts and Science College, Mukkam, where a JCB was brought to the college during the farewell party last week, the regional transport office (RTO) suspended the licence of the JCB operator, while the MVD booked the students.

On Friday, another video, of students of Providence Women’s College, Kozhikode, driving scooters inside the college ignoring instructions from authorities, surfaced on social media. Regional transport officer P R Sumesh said the cases show the lack of awareness on safe driving habits among the youth.