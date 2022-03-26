SilverLine: Stone laying halted, impact survey mired in uncertainty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With mounting opposition to stone laying, the social impact assessment for SilverLineproject is facing uncertainty. The delay in stone laying would push the survey beyond the earlier deadline of April.

Stone laying was temporarily halted on Friday due to protests and other reasons. Officials involved in the survey said stone laying can be done only with sufficient protection. The Kerala Voluntary Health Service, which is conducting the social impact assessment survey, has reportedly sought more time to complete the study.

Stone laying for the survey has been facing stiff opposition across the state. In addition to local residents, the UDF and BJP have also come out against it . In many places, people have uprooted the stones, causing major financial loss to K-Rail corporation. Meanwhile, K-Rail officials said no decision has been taken to stop the survey. “Currently, survey-related activities are being carried out in Kottayam, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Now, four agencies are involved in stone laying. No decision has been taken to stop the survey,” said an official.

Revenue Minister K Rajan also said survey proceedings for SilverLine have not been stopped. The government will go ahead with the survey-related activities. No policy decision has been taken to stop the survey, he added.