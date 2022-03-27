CBI takes over probe into Rs 7.61 crore swindle from advocates’ welfare body

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the Rs 7.61-crore fund misappropriation in the Kerala Advocate Welfare Fund Trustee Committee (KAWFTC). The central agency e-registered the FIR at its Ernakulam court following a directive of the Kerala High Court.

The case, which was earlier probed by the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (VACB), pertains to anomalies discovered when the audit of accounts of KAWFTC for 2007-2010 period was conducted. The audit pointed out 16 anomalies and based on a complaint, VACB registered a case in May 2018.

The VACB probe had revealed that Rs 7.61 crore was diverted by nine persons. As per the re-registered FIR, there are nine accused persons -- M K Chandran, an accountant with KAWFTC, and his eight friends/acquaintances, viz K Babu Scaria, Sreekala Chandran, Anadaraj, Martin A, Dhanapalan, Rajagopal P, Jeyaprabha R, and Fathima Sherin. The funds were transferred into their bank accounts.

The case has been registered under various sections of IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per the FIR, Chandran while performing his duty as the KAWFTC accountant entered into a criminal conspiracy with Babu Scaria and committed misconduct and obtained pecuniary benefits. Chandran transferred the fund collected for KAWFTC to the bank accounts of Babu and other accused persons.

Chandran and Babu were arrested by VACB in January 2019 and later granted bail. Not satisfied by the VACB probe, C G Arun, president of Thalassery District Court Bar Association and a member of KAWFTC, approached the High Court demanding a CBI probe. On December 2021, the High Court directed CBI to take over the probe.