STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CBI takes over probe into Rs 7.61 crore swindle from advocates’ welfare body

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the Rs 7.61-crore fund misappropriation in the Kerala Advocate Welfare Fund Trustee Committee (KAWFTC).

Published: 27th March 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment, Credit

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the Rs 7.61-crore fund misappropriation in the Kerala Advocate Welfare Fund Trustee Committee (KAWFTC). The central agency e-registered the FIR at its Ernakulam court following a directive of the Kerala High Court.

The case, which was earlier probed by the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (VACB), pertains to anomalies discovered when the audit of accounts of KAWFTC for 2007-2010 period was conducted. The audit pointed out 16 anomalies and based on a complaint, VACB registered a case in May 2018.

The VACB probe had revealed that Rs 7.61 crore was diverted by nine persons. As per the re-registered FIR, there are nine accused persons -- M K Chandran, an accountant with KAWFTC, and his eight friends/acquaintances, viz K Babu Scaria, Sreekala Chandran, Anadaraj, Martin A, Dhanapalan, Rajagopal P, Jeyaprabha R, and Fathima Sherin. The funds were transferred into their bank accounts.

The case has been registered under various sections of IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
As per the FIR, Chandran while performing his duty as the KAWFTC accountant entered into a criminal conspiracy with Babu Scaria and committed misconduct and obtained pecuniary benefits. Chandran transferred the fund collected for KAWFTC to the bank accounts of Babu and other accused persons. 

Chandran and Babu were arrested by VACB in January 2019 and later granted bail. Not satisfied by the VACB probe, C G Arun, president of Thalassery District Court Bar Association and a member of KAWFTC, approached the High Court demanding a CBI probe. On December 2021, the High Court directed CBI to take over the probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp