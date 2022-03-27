Man opens fire following verbal spat in Kerala's Idukki dt; one killed, one seriously injured

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A verbal spat over food at a roadside eatery turned violent in Moolamattom in Idukki district on Saturday night culminating in the death of one person due to gunshot wounds while another suffered serious injuries.

The police have arrested Philip Martin, 30, of Puthanpurayckal house, Moolamattom, in connection with the murder. The deceased, Sanal Babu, 34, of Keerithodu, a driver at a private bus service station in the area, died on the spot. His friend Pradeep who suffered grievous injuries in the gunshot has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Kolencherry.

According to sources, a group of men led by Philip Martin arrived at the local eatery for food. When the employees at the eatery informed them that they have ran out of food, Philip entered into a verbal spat with them. He left the spot infuriated and later arrived in a car with a country gun from home and created a tense situation by firing five times at the locals who were gathered near the shop. “As the locals ran and hid behind trees and the shop, nobody was injured in the attack,” a resident said.

However, when Philip tried to drive back home, he was followed by some people in the neighbourhood. At a location of about 200 meters from the shop, Philip shot again. Sanal Sabu and Pratheep who were coming in a two-wheeler through that route were hit by the gunshots.

Sanal, who was shot on his head, died on the spot while Pratheep who was injured seriously was taken to a hospital in Thodupuzha and later to the Medical College Hospital in Kolencherry. His condition is said to be serious, police said.

The police said that the unlicensed gun used by Philip was a country-made weapon capable of firing pellet-like bullets. The police have extended the probe to find out other persons who were with Philip during the time of the incident.