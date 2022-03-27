No hand in SilverLine stone laying: Revenue Minister K Rajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state has been witnessing widespread protests against stone laying for SilverLine, lack of clarity and differences within the government have now come out in the open.

The revenue department and K-Rail officials are hastily trying to absolve themselves of the responsibility. A day after the CPI leadership came out against the way the project is being implemented, Revenue Minister K Rajan said the revenue department has no role in stone laying. Refuting reports that stone laying is being carried out as per revenue department directives, an irked Rajan made his displeasure evident in this regard.

As per rules, land survey comes under the revenue department. Close on the heels of K Rajan’s statement, K-Rail came out with a Facebook post distancing itself from reports that stone laying is being done as per revenue department directives. In its FB posts K Rail authorities said the KRDCL was behind such reports. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stated that stone laying is being done by K-Rail. Later, he rejected reports about confusion in this regard, and stated that the revenue department has no role in the ongoing stone laying.