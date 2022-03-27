STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No hand in SilverLine stone laying: Revenue Minister K Rajan

Refuting reports that stone laying is being carried out as per revenue department directives, an irked Rajan made his displeasure evident in this regard. 

Published: 27th March 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Police preventing Youth Congress activists from entering the collectorate in Alappuzha during an anti-SilverLine protest on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state has been witnessing widespread protests against stone laying for SilverLine, lack of clarity and differences within the government have now come out in the open. 

The revenue department and K-Rail officials are hastily trying to absolve themselves of the responsibility. A day after the CPI leadership came out against the way the project is being implemented, Revenue Minister K Rajan said the revenue department has no role in stone laying. Refuting reports that stone laying is being carried out as per revenue department directives, an irked Rajan made his displeasure evident in this regard. 

As per rules, land survey comes under the revenue department. Close on the heels of K Rajan’s statement, K-Rail came out with a Facebook post distancing itself from reports that stone laying is being done as per revenue department directives. In its FB posts K Rail authorities said the KRDCL was behind such reports. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stated that stone laying is being done by K-Rail. Later, he rejected reports about confusion in this regard, and stated that the revenue department has no role in the ongoing stone laying.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SilverLine K Rajan
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp