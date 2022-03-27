STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No more ‘humble’ requests to Kerala govt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now, no more ‘humble requests’ in government applications. The state government has issued an order directing all department heads to remove the word ‘humbly’ from all application forms that are submitted for various purposes. 

In its order, the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department has said the word ‘humbly’ should be avoided in all application forms submitted for various purposes in government and quasi-government bodies as well as public sector units. Instead of ‘humbly’ requesting, the forms should use the words requesting/applying, said the order. 

Former Chief Secretary K Jayakumar welcomed the government decision, saying the change was long overdue. “This should have been done long ago. It’s a welcome step that at least now such a decision was taken. These are vestiges of the past and not at all suited to a democratic system,” he said. 

Similar attempts were made by certain local bodies and other institutions earlier too. Mathur panchayat in Palakkad district had banned honorifics like sir or madam on its office premises. Mathur was the first local body in the state to ban such salutations. The move was aimed at bridging the gap between officials and the people who visit the panchayat.

Mathur model
Mathur panchayat in Palakkad district was the first local body in the state to ban such salutations. The move was aimed at bridging the gap between officials and the people who visit the panchayat.

