Private bus strike on as govt, owners stick to demands

Earlier, the bus operators’ association alleged the adamant attitude of the minister was the reason why the strike had been continuing. 

Published: 27th March 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

With private buses on strike, passengers try to enter a KSRTC bus at mofussil bus stand in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is no end in sight to the private bus strike, which has entered the fourth day, with Transport Minister Antony Raju and bus operators sticking to their positions.The minister has not invited bus operators for talks as the government and the Left front think the strike is unwanted.“We have told them that the decision on bus fare hike will be taken at the LDF state panel meeting on Wednesday. Still they went ahead with strike. The strike is the result of the vested interest of a few leaders,” Antony Raju said here.Earlier, the bus operators’ association alleged the adamant attitude of the minister was the reason why the strike had been continuing. 

But, senior trade union leaders have urged people not to travel in private vehicles unless there is an emergency situation. Though KSRTC has announced operation of special services, management is not sure about the success as employees might not turn up. Hotels and resorts have reported massive cancellations.

“This is like going one step forward and two steps backward. This government is inviting private investors and promises measures to improve ease of doing. If an investor can’t decide when all he wants to work, what is the point in doing all this? You just observe how life will move normally in other cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. The government should stop all the big talk and promotions for investment if they are supporting such archaic protests,” said G Vijayaraghavan, former member of state planning board. “Just as everyone has the right to strike, everyone has the right to work too,” he said. 

“We have decided to open shops. Most of the traders are neck-deep in debt. We are yet to recover from the crisis caused by Covid. Nowhere outside Kerala, they are forcing traders to shut shops. Here, the political leaders make us sacrificial lambs to prove their might,” said S S Manoj, state president of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithy.

Treasuries, coop banks to function today
T’Puram: In view of the general strike, treasuries and cooperative banks will function on Sunday. Treasury staff will work to clear pending bills, but, there won’t be financial transactions with public. All ration shops in the state will also function on Sunday.

