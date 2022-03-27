Pvt bus operators in Kerala call off strike after CM assures to fulfill their demand

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The private bus operators on Sunday decided to call off strike following an assurance from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to increase the bus fare. They announced the decision after meeting the Chief Minister.

Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF), the umbrella organization of bus operators in the state, has been striking with a demand for a fare hike, since March 24. The fare hike is likely to be announced after the LDF meeting on Wednesday.

"The Chief Minister has assured that fare will be hiked. We had no intention of inconveniencing the public, but were forced to announce the strike due to severe financial crisis," said the general convener of KSBBOF, T Gopinathan.

The bus operators have demanded that the minimum fare shall be hiked to Rs 12, per kilometre rate to Rs 1.10, and the student concession to Rs 6. Justice M Ramachandran Commission, a single man commission tasked to find ways to address the problems in the sector, also recommended the concession rate to be fixed at Rs 5.