STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

State bound to protect citizens from noise pollution: Kerala HC

However, the temple authorities continued playing music using sound amplifiers, beating drums, and conducting musical performances in violation of the law.

Published: 27th March 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that the state government is bound to protect and improve the environment which includes providing a pollution-free environment to its citizens. The court issued the order on a petition filed by Dr T R Chandramohan of Kollam alleging inaction on the part of the Commissioner of Police, Kollam, to prevent noise pollution caused by Kuzhikantom Sree Krishna Swamy Temple.

The petitioner is living with his family and is running a clinic at his home and he has every right to have a peaceful living without any noise pollution. It has become impossible for the petitioner and his family members to lead a peaceful life at their home due to the excessive noise from loudspeakers. The noise coming from the temple premises exceeds the limit prescribed in the noise control rules. The area is a thickly populated and comes under ‘silent zone’ as per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The temple authorities had agreed to stop all activities, including the chiming of large bells, at a meeting held on April 22, 2014.

However, the temple authorities continued playing music using sound amplifiers, beating drums, and conducting musical performances in violation of the law. Although police were duly informed, no action whatsoever was taken in the matter, argued the petitioner. The court said that the authorities must ensure its citizens a pollution-free environment and protection against noise pollution. The court also directed the environment engineer of the Pollution Control Board, Kollam, to immediately check whether the ambient air quality standards in respect of noise were maintained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court noise pollution
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp