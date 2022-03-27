State bound to protect citizens from noise pollution: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that the state government is bound to protect and improve the environment which includes providing a pollution-free environment to its citizens. The court issued the order on a petition filed by Dr T R Chandramohan of Kollam alleging inaction on the part of the Commissioner of Police, Kollam, to prevent noise pollution caused by Kuzhikantom Sree Krishna Swamy Temple.

The petitioner is living with his family and is running a clinic at his home and he has every right to have a peaceful living without any noise pollution. It has become impossible for the petitioner and his family members to lead a peaceful life at their home due to the excessive noise from loudspeakers. The noise coming from the temple premises exceeds the limit prescribed in the noise control rules. The area is a thickly populated and comes under ‘silent zone’ as per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The temple authorities had agreed to stop all activities, including the chiming of large bells, at a meeting held on April 22, 2014.

However, the temple authorities continued playing music using sound amplifiers, beating drums, and conducting musical performances in violation of the law. Although police were duly informed, no action whatsoever was taken in the matter, argued the petitioner. The court said that the authorities must ensure its citizens a pollution-free environment and protection against noise pollution. The court also directed the environment engineer of the Pollution Control Board, Kollam, to immediately check whether the ambient air quality standards in respect of noise were maintained.