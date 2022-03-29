Actor Dileep appears before crime branch for second consecutive day in actress assault case

By ANI

KOCHI: Malayalam Actor Dileep appeared before the Crime Branch of Kerala Police on Tuesday for the second consecutive day for interrogation in connection with the 2017 actress assault case.

The interrogation is underway at Aluva Police Club in the presence of ADG, Crime Branch S Sreejith. On Monday, the interrogation went on for seven hours.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court directed the probe team to conclude the investigation into the case by April 15.

Actor Dileep is the eighth accused in the 2017 actress assault case.

The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.