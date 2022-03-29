STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Dileep appears before crime branch for second consecutive day in actress assault case

The interrogation is underway at Aluva Police Club in the presence of ADG, Crime Branch S Sreejith. On Monday, the interrogation went on for seven hours.

Malayalam actor Dileep being taken for evidence collection at Hotel Abad Plaza in Kochi

Malayalam actor Dileep. (File Photo | Express)

By ANI

KOCHI: Malayalam Actor Dileep appeared before the Crime Branch of Kerala Police on Tuesday for the second consecutive day for interrogation in connection with the 2017 actress assault case.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court directed the probe team to conclude the investigation into the case by April 15.

Actor Dileep is the eighth accused in the 2017 actress assault case.

The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. 

