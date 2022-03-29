Another Kerala artists too denied stage for being Christian

Arya UR By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soumya Sukumaran, the founder director of Kalanjali foundation of performing arts, alleged the authorities of Koodalmanikyam Temple, Irinjalakuda, cancelled her performance scheduled for April 21 as she is a non-Hindu.

“The temple festival committee had booked my dance programme. I found a bit weird when they asked my religion. I told them I’m a Christian. They later informed me that my event has been cancelled. Though I’m a Christian, I’ve been practising Hindu traditions because of my passion for the temple art form. I was asked to submit my caste certificate to examine my religion,” Soumya told TNIE.

She said she was sad such a discrimination still existed in a state like Kerala, which is considered to be progressive. “I kept silent at first as I didn’t want to trigger a controversy. I decided to speak out now because I don’t want it to happen to other artists, especially when life has become become really challenging for artists,” she said.