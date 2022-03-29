End malpractices or face action, Veena George warns govt doctors

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Strict action will be taken against government doctors indulging in “illegal practices”, Health Minister Veena George has warned. “Some illegal practices still exist in hospitals. In order to fix surgery and enter the operation theatre, people are forced to visit doctors at their homes. This will not be allowed at any cost,” the minister said, after inaugurating an oxygen plant at the Ranni Taluk Hospital here on Sunday.

“When 98 per cent of the people in the health sector work hard, some sections behave badly to the public. This should be corrected. Most staff members are ready to serve the public at any time. At the same time, some people bring bad repute to the sector,” she added.

“We will take strict action against such people,” the minister warned, adding that malpractices were not “acceptable and allowable”. All employees “should work together to provide services” at a time when the number of people — especially those facing financial constraints — depending on government hospitals was increasing, she added.

The minister also highlighted that the state government was heavily spending on the health sector. “We are trying to convert taluk hospitals to specialist centres, and have standardised hospitals as part of Aardram Mission,” she said.

