Kannur varsity’s move to limit Chancellor’s role turned down

The Syndicate had reconstituted as many as 71 boards of studies without the Governor’s concurrence. This was challenged by petitioners in the High Court.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has turned down the proposed amendment to the Kannur University Statutes to take away from the Chancellor (Governor) the power to nominate the chairman and members of various boards of studies. Earlier, appointments to these posts by the varsity Syndicate, without consulting the Governor, was set aside by the High Court.

The Syndicate had reconstituted as many as 71 boards of studies without the Governor’s concurrence. This was challenged by petitioners in the High Court. Even as the case was sub judice, the university reportedly went ahead with an amendment to the Statutes to remove the Governor’s right to nominate chairman and members to the Board of Studies.

“Since the petition in the High Court had the Vice Chancellor and members of two Board of Studies as respondents, the constitution of only those two boards have been annulled,” the Save University Campaign Committee, a collective of whistleblowers in the higher education sector, pointed out. 

