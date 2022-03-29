STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC steps in, dies non invoked, govt staff must join duty Tuesday

“No leave of any kind shall be sanctioned for government employees unless due to unavoidable reasons,” Chief Secretary V P Joy said in the order invoking dies non.

Published: 29th March 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: Acting on High Court’s direction, the Kerala government on Monday night declared no-work-no-pay policy for its staff joining the ongoing two-day nationwide general strike. “No leave of any kind shall be sanctioned for government employees unless due to unavoidable reasons,” Chief Secretary V P Joy said in the order invoking dies non.

Earlier in the day, the HC restrained government employees from participating in strikes. It directed the state government to issue necessary orders to all department heads to ensure that appropriate action is taken if the circular regulating government staff participating in strikes is violated.

“Appropriate orders to enable the operation of vehicles, to help the government servants attend duty should also be issued,” the HC ordered on a petition seeking to ensure compulsory attendance of government servants on the days of the general strike and to initiate disciplinary proceedings, as per service rules, against the employees abstaining from work on March 28 and 29. 

V Sajith Kumar, the petitioner’s counsel, submitted that the High Court had quashed a government order granting eligible leave and salary to striking employees. The government has not taken any action to prevent its employees from participating in the strike called by trade unions. 

A tourist at the deserted Chalai market in the state capital
on Monday | Vincent Pulickal

Petition calls for strict implementation of rules

The couns el further submitted that trade unions have no role to play in the governance, and therefore, the rules relating to strikes and circulars issued should be strictly implemented. Advocat e General K Gopalakrishna Kurup submitted that the trade unions, which called the strike, have not been impleaded in the case as parties.

Rule 86 of the Kerala Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1960, enables the employer to take disciplinary action, only if there is a violation. If the employer finds at a later point of time that a government servant had participated in the strike, there is always a provision to deduct the person’s salary for the said period.

When there are provisions to take appropriate action against the government servant, in the absence of the trade unions or others impleaded as respondents, no interim order prohibiting the government servants from participating in the strike need to be issued.

Strike puts normal life in disarray

Almost all institutions downed shutters as the two-day national strike called by a joint council of trade unions began in Kerala on Monday.

95% of the government employees joined strike on day one

  • State-run KSRTC did not operate bus services. Taxis, autorickshaws and private buses too kept away from the roads across the state
  • Essential services including milk, newspapers, hospitals and ambulances not affected

Shops to open today
Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi and the Chamber of Commerce said all shops would open on Tuesday

Comments

