Kerala temple denies non-Hindu dancer stage

KOCHI: One community ostracised her for pursuing her dream as a classical dancer. And another denied her a stage for not being a member of that religion. She never wanted to shake up the grounds of tradition or break down the walls of religion.

But Mansiya V P, 27, a research scholar in bharatanatyam, has been a victim of religious apartheid. Born in a traditional Muslim family in Malappuram, Mansiya had to renounce her religion as the clerics denied burial for her mother Amina in the community graveyard, citing her daughters were dancers.

On Sunday, Mansiya received another shock as an official from Koodalmanikyam temple in Irinjalakuda informed her that she cannot perform at the National Festival of Dance and Music being organised by the temple from April 15 to 25 because she is not a Hindu.

We’re only following tradition: Temple authorities

“I was inform ed about the festival through an email and I applied along with a detailed biodata. An official from the temple called me over phone to confirm my participation. Never did anyone ask about my religion before fixing my programme from 4pm to 5pm on April 21,” she said.

Mansiya said an official from the temple rang her up on Sunday and said she cannot perform at the temple as she is not a practising Hindu. “The person who called me said the temple doesn’t allow non-Hindus to perform dance. He asked why I didn’t change the religion after marrying a Hindu (Shyam Kalyan).

The family members of my husband are Hindus but they have never imposed their religion on me. I am neither a Hindu nor a Muslim. Is there no space for a non-believer in this society,” asked Mansiya. Koodalmanikyam Devaswom chairman Pradeep Menon said he was only following the temple tradition. “The temple does not allow non-Hindus on the premises.

We had invited applications from Hindu artists. Mansiya did not mention her religion in the application, but we had included her in the list of performers. While signing the agreement, she didn’t answer to the clause regarding her religion. We asked whether she is a Hindu, but Mansiya said she doesn’t follow any religion. As she has married a Hindu, we asked whether she had converted to Hinduism after marriage and her response was negative.

We are sorry to deny her the opportunity but we have to follow the age-old tradition of the temple,” he said. Manysiya’s mother Amina was a lover of classical art forms and she was keen to get her two daughters -- Rubiya being the other one -- trained in bharathanatyam, mohiniyattom, kathakali and Kerala nadanam. The girls went on to excel on stage.

But the community didn’t entertain the violation of religious restrictions. When Amina was fighting cancer, the religious clerics rejected a recommendation from the mahal committee to arrange financial assistance from abroad for her treatment. Amina was denied a space at the local graveyard and was buried at her native place. But Mansiya’s father, Alavikutty, stood strong and supported the girls to pursue their passion.

Soumya too barred entry

Soumya Sukumaran, the founder director of Kalanjali foundation of performing arts, alleged the authorities of Koodalmanikyam Temple cancelled her performance scheduled for April 21 as she is

a non-Hindu.