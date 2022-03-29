Kerala youth sets ex-lover's home on fire, then kills himself 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A youth has set his ex-lover's home on fire in Chekkiad near Nadapuram in Kozhikode district and later killed himself. The deceased has been identified as Jathiyeri native Rathnesh Ponpetta, 41. On Tuesday at 2 am, Rathnesh reached the house of his former girlfriend. He used an iron ladder in the yard of the house to climb upstairs to the two-storey house. He smashed the wooden door and set the bedroom on fire, police said.

The neighbours saw the fire and smoke in the house and informed the police and locals. When the locals ran away, Rathnesh came down from the terrace, poured petrol all over his body, and set him ablaze. The girl. whose marriage is fixed with a Kannur native, her father, brother and mother sustained minor injuries in the attack.

"The deceased Rathnesh was working as an electrician. Rathnesh and the girl were in a relationship and the woman broke up with him. The woman's marriage was scheduled for April 4. The woman's family said Rathnesh used to threaten her. Both youths are living in the Kallummal ward of Chekkiad grama panchayat," said Ramla Kuttiyapandi, ward member and the woman's neighbour.

The body of the youth was shifted to the Government District Hospital mortuary, Vadakara. A police team led by Nadapuram DySP TP Jacob and Valayam SHO A Ajeesh reached the spot for inspection.