Project to build 15k houses gets Centre’s nod

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre has approved a project worth Rs 608.48 crore to construct 15,212 houses in urban areas of the state under PMAY (Urban) - Life programme. The houses will be constructed in areas falling under 88 urban local bodies.

Of the total project cost, the Centre will contribute `228.18 crore while the state’s allocation will be Rs 76.06 crore. The remaining Rs 304.24 crore will be mobilised by urban local bodies, LSG Minister M V Govindan said.

The new project is in addition to the Rs 4,895.3 crore worth of projects which had received approval earlier for construction of houses for 1.23 lakh families that have land of their own. Under the project, 70,464 houses have been completed.

A project to provide houses to 970 landless and homeless beneficiaries had also received approval earlier.