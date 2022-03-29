SIT quizzes Dileep for seven hours in actor rape case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special investigation team (SIT) carrying out further investigation into the actor abduction and rape case on Monday questioned film star Dileep for over seven hours. Following a notice issued, Dileep appeared at Aluva Police Club around 11.20am.

A team under ADGP S Sreejith questioned Dileep. Crime branch SP M J Sojan and Baiju Paulose, the investigation officer in the case, was also present for the questioning session which ended at 6.45pm. The interrogation will continue on Tuesday.

The investigation team had collected evidence against Dileep that he had allegedly received visuals of the sexual assault on the victim. The further investigation was launched based on the revelations of director P Balachandrakumar that Dileep and five others viewed the sexual assault visuals after he was released from jail in 2017. As part of the probe, the investigation team collected evidence from the mobile phones used by Dileep, his relatives and friends. The probe team also collected statements of a few fresh witnesses against Dileep. The investigation team is likely to summon Dileep again for interrogation.

The Kerala High Court has asked the investigation team to complete the further investigation before April 14. It was in January this year that further investigation was launched based on the revelation of Balachandrakumar.

The further investigation was initiated when the witness examination as part of the trial at the Additional Special Sessions Court was all set to be completed. Dileep is the eighth accused in the case.