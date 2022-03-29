STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sivaprasad murder case: No conspiracy proved against activists, says Kerala HC

The court observed that there is nothing proved as to a conspiracy having been hatched to carry out random killings to establish the movement as a formidable one.

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Citing serious lapses in the investigation in the Varkala Sivaprasad murder case, the High Court on Monday observed that the charge of conspiracy has not been proved by the prosecution, nor is the motive for the random crimes established. 

The court observed that there is nothing proved as to a conspiracy having been hatched to carry out random killings to establish the movement as a formidable one. Repeated meetings and the presence of accused persons on the previous days cannot inculpate them. The persons who heard the sound of two-wheelers and saw those travelling on them do not establish the perpetrators of the crime, who allegedly came on a motorbike.

The documents recovered during the raids from the offices of the Dalit Human Rights Movement and houses of several persons do not connect the movement with the crime alleged. A witness’ testimony discloses that the organisation had sought registration under a statute and the testimony of two others affirmed the caste status of the accused, who could be members of the Dalit organisation. “But this does not implicate the organisation or the accused,” held the court.

The court said a witness saw three persons in black dresses going on a bike, followed by two on a scooter and two others on another bike. The witness did not identify any of the accused from the dock. There was nothing regarding a conspiracy to commit the crimes from their testimony, observed the court. 

 “What remains are the recoveries as projected by the prosecution. Bloodstains were detected from the bike by the scientific expert, who was with police when the recovery was made. But, there is no examination conducted to ascertain its source. It is also trite that on mere recovery, a conviction cannot be justified,” it said.

