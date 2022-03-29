STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Strike or not, work for CPM party congress can go on

It is often repeated that ‘you know nothing about this party’ whenever a discussion about the tactics and policies of CPM comes up.

Published: 29th March 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: It is often repeated that ‘you know nothing about this party’ whenever a discussion about the tactics and policies of CPM comes up. The party wants to project itself as being different from others and it showed on Monday that it really meant it, but for a different reason. 

On a day when the all-India strike called by the joint council of various central trade unions had brought the state to a standstill, various works as part of organising the party congress went on uninterrupted in Kannur. This happened on a day CPM members threatened and even manhandled some persons in different parts of the state to enforce the strike called against the alleged anti-people policies of the Central government. 

Though the party leadership denied that no work had taken place at Nayanar Academy as the work of the pandal was already completed the night before, many migrant workers were seen levelling and cleaning the venue so that chairs could be arranged without any difficulty. 

Apart from this, the construction of the stage for the inaugural ceremony of the first anniversary of LDF government also went uninterrupted at the police ground. At the  collectorate ground, where the exhibition of history and art and the preparation of stalls for the international book fair will be held as part the party congress also went on as usual on Monday. 

“The work in connection with erecting the pandal was completed on Sunday night itself. Now, there is no work going on,” claimed CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan.  “We have decided to do the work for making seating arrangements after the strike. Some of the migrant workers are staying at the venue. People might have misunderstood their presence at the venue,” said Jayarajan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Bharat bandh
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp