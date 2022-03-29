Why install concrete stones for SilverLine survey?: Kerala HC 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday questioned the government action of installing boundary stones for the proposed SilverLine project and entering properties without notice. Justice Devan Ramachandran asked whether the Division Bench has granted K-Rail the permission to install a big stone with its name. The court also said it cannot ignore the sentiments of the general public, with several people rendered homeless.

Entering people’s property to lay stones without prior notice or information would trigger panic, the court said. “Why should K-Rail insist on a pole of this nature? Why were concrete poles used instead of the survey marks stipulated under the law?” the court asked.

The Single Judge had restrained the government from conducting a survey on the properties of persons who approached the court, but the Division Bench set aside the order and allowed the government to continue with the survey.

“I know the Division Bench permitted you to carry on with the survey. But I’m certain it didn’t authorise you to go against the law. Did the Bench permit you to plant survey stones with K-Rail’s name on them?” asked Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The judge raised the query when the petition against the project came up for hearing. The court observed that several development projects were materialising in the state, yet only the K-Rail project is invoking such widespread anguish and protests.

“I am not against any project. Certainly, projects must come. We facilitate them, provided they act as per law. But my concern is, I don’t come across any problem like this for the national highways where a much larger scale of acquisition occurs,” the judge said. The court adjourned the case to Wednesday.