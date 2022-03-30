CPM workers beat up assistant engineer, seven other KSEB staff

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The KSEB employees who attended work in Kavassery near Alathur were beaten up allegedly by CPM workers led by party local committee secretary P C Pramod on the second day of the all-India strike called by trade unions on Tuesday.

Eight employees were injured and admitted to the taluk hospital in Alathur. They are assistant engineer Kunhu Mohammed, overseer Manoj, linemen Natarajan and Armughan, workers Ashraf, Kuttappan, Ramankutty and apprentice Sanjay. The CPM activists including women arrived on two-wheelers and in autorickshaws led by Pramod.

“Yesterday (Monday) too, 12 of us had attended duty. There were many pending complaints of the public and we had come to attend to them. On Monday, some CPM activists came and threatened us. Today, there were only 10 employees. We went to the field to address complaints of the public and returned to the office by 12.45pm.

At that time, more than 25 persons arrived and beat every one us badly. Kunju Mohammed was due to retire next month. Even he was not spared and brutally beaten up not even considering his age,” Natarajan, one of the linemen in the office, told media persons.

‘Have you come to work wearing a rakhi’, one of them shouted, said Natarajan and added that he has been wearing it since he was five and that he is not linked to any political party. . Overseer Manoj was also beaten up, he added.

Protester duo attacks KSRTC driver, one held

Kollam: A KSRTC bus driver was manhandled by protesters in Kollam on Tuesday. The police arrested one of the attackers later. The driver, who did not wish to be named, said he was assigned duty on the Kottarakkara-Adoor route. “When I reached Puthoor junction on the way to Adoor in the morning, two persons on a bike blocked the bus. They jumped to my seat and slapped me without provocation,” said the driver.

15 teachers locked up in school by CPM men

Kollam: CPM members locked 15 teachers of Chithara Higher Secondary School in Kollam for attending duty. The police registered a case against 10 protestors in connection with the incident. Following the state government’s ‘dies-non’ order, the teachers reached the school. As the protestors came to know about it, a gang led by S Shibulal, PTA president, who is also the CPM local committee member, locked the teachers up in a room.

State-sponsored ‘goondaism’ in the name of strike, says V Muraleedharan

T’Puram: Kerala is witnessing state-sponsored ‘goondaism’ in the name of strike, Union Minister and senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan has said. The Minister said Kerala is the only place in the world where a government is at the forefront to disrupt normal life. He accused Congress leaders of supporting the ruling party by participating in the strike. Muraleedharan said ‘national strike’ was a misnomer and what actually panned out was a Kerala strike. He said people were forced to stay indoors fearing goons unleashed on the streets by CPM.