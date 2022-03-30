Preparations in full swing for Maha Kubera Yaga in Palakkad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Preparations are in full swing for the seven-day Maha Kubera Yaga which will be held from April 17 to 23 at the Kubera Temple of Economics at Chalavara in Palakkad. The Kubera at Chalavara, which is the family temple of Palat Palace, is the only temple dedicated to Kubera — the Lord of Riches. The temple was opened to the public in November 2021.

The Maha Kubera Yagam is being held to invoke the blessings of Lord Kubera to bring prosperity and peace. Three temporary sheds with a space of 9,500 sq ft, which will house the Yagashala, are being constructed in the 15-acre venue. Cherumukku Vallabhan Akkithirippad, who has performed both Soma Yaga and Athirathram, will be the master (Yajamana) of the yaga.

On April 17, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the Yaga. The soil from Pandukeshwar in Badrinath was handed over for the preparation of Yagabhumi by Badrinath temple Rawal Eswaraprasad on Sunday. Religious lectures by seers will start at the venue on April 10, said Jithin Jayakrishnan who coordinates the preparations for the yaga.