Sporadic violence mars Day 2 of strike in Kerala

90% of state govt employees strike work; normal life crippled again

Published: 30th March 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The KSRTC bus station in Kozhikode wears a deserted look on Tuesday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sporadic incidents of violence marred the final day of the general strike even as normal life was thrown out of gear in the state for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Defying government’s order announcing no-work-no-pay policy, nearly 90% of its employees struck work. 

Despite various trade bodies announcing that they would open their businesses on Tuesday, shops and other commercial establishments remained closed across the state, except in some parts of Kochi. Vehicles largely kept off the road. The nationwide two-day general strike was called by the joint council of various central trade unions.

KSRTC buses came under attack at Pappanamcode in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottarakkara in Kollam, while CPM Devikulam MLA was injured in an altercation with  police at Munnar. A KSRTC driver and a conductor were injured after protestors blocked the bus and attacked them near Pappanamcode.

As many as 50 protestors have been  booked in connection with the incident. KSRTC buses were blocked in various places, including Kollam city, Punalur and Chalakkudy, and a driver was attacked at Puthoor Mukku near Kottarakkara. About 15 teachers of Chithara GHSS near Kadakkal were locked up inside a classroom by the protestors. Seven KSEB employees were injured in an attack by the protestors at its office in Kavassery near Alathur in Palakkad. 

Attendance in secretariat marks a slight increase

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Devikulam MLA A Raja was hurt while trying to intervene in an altercation between protestors and police at Munnar. The shops and commercial establishments largely remained closed across the state, while protestors staged a sit-in in front of Thiruvananthapuram LuLu Mall forcing the employees, who came for duty, to return.

Attendance in the government secretariat saw a slight increase from Monday with 212 out of 4,828 employees turning up for work compared to 32 on Monday. Attendance in other government offices in the state also remained thin despite the government annoucing no-work-no-pay policy after the Kerala High Court declared government employees joining the strike as illegal.

LITTLE RESPITE 

  • Shops and other commercial establishments remained closed across the state
  • 15 teachers locked up in Chithara Higher Secondary School in Kollam by CPM men for attending duty
  • KSRTC buses came under attack at Pappanamcode in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottarakkara in Kollam
  • CPM Devikulam MLA A Raja injured in an altercation with  police at Munnar
  • 7 KSEB employees injured  in an attack by agitators in Palakkad
