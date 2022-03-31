Bus fares, taxi rates go up in Kerala, student charge remains untouched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Wednesday decided to increase the bus, autorickshaw and taxi fares, but left the student concession rate untouched. The new rates will come into effect once the government issues a detailed order specifying the increase. The LDF state committee which met earlier in the day, recommended the hike.

The minimum bus fare of both KSRTC (ordinary) and private buses will go up from Rs 8 to Rs 10. There will be an increase from 90 paise to Rs 1 for travelling each additional kilometre. The decision on fare hike for fast, super fast and express buses of KSRTC will be taken only on Thursday. The government order will be issued after that.

The minimum fare of autorickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 for 1.5km to Rs 30 for 2km. The additional charge for each kilometre will be Rs 15, instead of Rs 12. The new minimum charge for taxi cars below 1500cc is Rs 200. Earlier, Rs 175 was charged as minimum for covering 5km. Additional kilometre charge has been increased from Rs 15 to Rs 18.

Taxis above 1500cc will charge Rs 225 as minimum. For each additional kilometre, the rate will be Rs 20 instead of Rs 17. There will be no change in waiting charge and night travel charge, Transport Minister Antony Raju said.

Bus owners unhappy with decision on fare hike

Last week, private bus owners went on a strike for four days demanding fare increase. CM Pinarayi Vijayan assured them of a favourable decision on Sunday, based on which the strike was withdrawn.

“The bus fare hike was a unanimous decision and we are here to help the bus owners. Their demand to hike the students’ concession is justifiable. The government will appoint a commission to take a decision,” the minister said.

Asked whether the decision would be a burden on the public, the minister said everyone understands the reason for the hike as the impact of fuel price hike is there to see. Meanwhile, the bus operators’ association expressed dissatisfaction with the government decision. They had demanded a hike in student concession from Rs 2 to Rs 6 and in minimum bus fare from Rs 8 to Rs 12.

Know the fare