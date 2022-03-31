Chalachithra Academy chairman Ranjith courts controversy by sharing dais with actor Dileep

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Filmmaker and chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Ranjith on Thursday shared the dais with actor Dileep, who is an accused in the actor abduction and assault case, at the venue of a function organised by Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) in Kochi, raising many an eyebrow.

Kerala State Welfare Board (KSWB) chairman Madhupal also took part in the function. FEUOK had organised the function to honour both Ranjith and Madhupal following their appointment to the top posts.

This is the first time that Ranjith has shared the dais with actor Dileep after his appointment as the Chalachithra Academy chairman. At the function, Dileep lauded Ranjith and said he had the capability and personality to become Kerala Chalachithra Academy chairman.

Ranjith informed the participants at the function that he has presented the issues faced by theatre owners before the state government. Ranjith said he wished that the coming days would be vibrant for theatres. According to Madhupal, he would always stand with the film industry and those associated with it. The FEUOK general body meeting is being held to take a decision on many things including the amendment of the bylaws of the organisation. Dileep is the president of FEUOK.

However, after questions were raised over his sharing the dais with the actor, Ranjith said, "I had not gone to Dileep's house for a cup of tea. I attended the function after FEUOK office-bearers invited me." A visibly upset Ranjith said, "Suppose I board a plane and find Dileep too travelling on the same flight, should I jump off it?" He stressed that even though he represents the government, no restrictions are placed on him when it comes to keeping relations with those associated with the film industry and he will continue to maintain those ties.

Recently, Ranjith was in the news after he invited actor Bhavana to the venue of the inauguration of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram.

While Bhavana's appearance at the IFFK received praise from all and sundry, many pointed out Ranjith's visit to Dileep, when he was lodged in Aluva Sub Jail in the actor abduction and assault case sometime in 2017. However, Ranjith had claimed that the visit was not a planned one and that he has not spoken in favour of Dileep anywhere. He had just accompanied another person to jail.