Dileep case: Can mere utterances constitute conspiracy, asks Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday orally asked whether utterances heard by film director P Balachandrakumar regarding the plan to harm the investigation officers by actor Dileep and other accused in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case could be treated as conspiracy.

The court orally pointed out that there was only a reference to utterances in the first information statement. “Can mere utterances be treated as conspiracy? Can the inference of conspiracy be made merely from the utterances or does it qualify the test of conspiracy?”

Justice Ziayad Rahman A A made the observation on a petition filed by actor Dileep seeking to quash the FIR in the conspiracy case. The court also asked why Balachandrakumar, who made a revelation against actor Dileep and others that they had conspired to murder the police officers in the 2017 actor abduction case, was not made the first informant. That was probably the first information since it was revealed to a police officer. The crime branch registered an FIR based on the report of DySP Byju Paulose.

Crime Branch arraigns Dileep’s friend

Kochi: The Crime Branch probing the case relating to conspiracy to kill police officers, who probed the female actor abduction and rape case, arraigned actor Dileep’s friend and Aluva-based businessman Sharath G Nair as sixth accused in the case on Wednesday. Sharath G Nair who was arraigned after he was interrogated by the Crime Branch on Tuesday and Wednesday. Crime Branch officials said that Sharath was part of the six-member group that conspired to kill police officers, including ADGP B Sandhya, who was leading the investigation in the case. “From the interrogation, we found that Sharath was present at Dileep’s house when they planned to harm the police officers. We have several witness statements and evidence to prove his involvement,” he said.