Government college teachers in Kerala decry promotion process

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section of government college teachers has raised complaints against the selection process carried out by the Department of Collegiate Education (DCE) for promotion to the post of professor and principal under the UGC's Career Advancement Scheme.

The teachers alleged while the norm relating to publishing of research publications in journals was relaxed for the faculty in universities and aided colleges, it was being 'unfairly implemented' by the DCE for teachers in government colleges.

For promotion to the post of professor, publication of at least 10 research works in reputed journals is one of the eligibility criteria. While aided colleges and universities reportedly considered publications in 'peer reviewed' or 'UGC-listed' journals for promotion, the DCE's guidelines insisted that research publications after June 14, 2019, should only be in journals listed under UGC-CARE, that replaced the earlier set of approved journals.

The DCE's guideline was issued on the basis of the UGC’s direction that research publications only from the journals indexed in UGC-CARE list should be considered prospectively for academic purpose with effect from June 14, 2019.

"Surprisingly, the insistence on UGC-CARE listed journals came at a later stage, after the notification was issued. It’s unfortunate that the subject experts' view that peer-reviewed journals could be considered, was turned down," said Muhammad Rafeeq T, general secretary, Association of Government College Teachers (AKGCT).

Director of Collegiate Education V Vigneshwari told The New Indian Express that the DCE has not implemented its own set of norms while selecting teachers eligible for promotion. "We have strictly adhered to the UGC regulations and the subsequent public notice issued by the UGC in 2019 on eligible journals," she said.

However, teachers who appeared before the DCE-headed committee for promotion complained that no uniform criteria was followed for research publications prior to June 2019. "Publications even in internationally reputed journals were turned down for flimsy reasons," said an applicant.

Tricky norms