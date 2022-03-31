LDF to launch mass SilverLine campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to negate “misleading propaganda” against the state government’s prestigious SilverLine project and to overcome the fast growing opposition to it, the LDF is all set to launch a massive campaign across Kerala. Meetings will be held at all district headquarters in the state to explain to people about the project. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will attend the meeting to be held in the state capital on April 19.

LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan charged the UDF and BJP with trying to sabotage the project by misleading the people with false propaganda. Besides the public meetings, LDF workers will visit houses and explain to people about the project, Vijayaraghavan said.

The government wants to implement the project without creating difficulties to anyone, and it will ensure all assistance to the affected people, the LDF convener said. Sufficient compensation will be given to everyone. LDF will organise protest against fuel price hike on April 21 in all 140 assembly constituencies. The CPM is also organising state-wide protest against fuel price hike on April 2.