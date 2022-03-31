STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New retirement age of autonomous body executives set at 70

It is reliably learnt that the hurried order was for regularising the appointment of C P Aboobacker as the secretary of Kerala Sahitya Akademy.

Published: 31st March 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four months after issuing an order to unify the retirement age of directors, CEOs, secretaries and MDs of state-owned autonomous institutions, statutory bodies and corporations with that of the MDs of public sector enterprises (PSEs), the government backtracked and issued a new order increasing their retirement age to 70 years.

It was on November 11, 2021 that the planning department issued an order to reduce the retirement age of CEOs, directors and MDs to 65 years, equalling the maximum age prescribed for MDs of PSEs. The new order issued on March 18, based on a cabinet decision taken on March 16, prescribes 70 years as retirement age for directors, CEOs, secretaries and MDs of autonomous institutions, statutory bodies and corporations. But the retirement age of PSE MDs will remain at 65.

It is reliably learnt that the hurried order was for regularising the appointment of C P Aboobacker as the secretary of Kerala Sahitya Akademy. Aboobacker, a staunch CPM supporter, had worked as the editor of CPM mouthpieces Deshabhimany weekly and Chintha fortnightly. Aboobacker is 67 and the GO stood as a hurdle in appointing him as the secretary of the Sahitya Akademy’s new governing council led by K Satchidanandan.

Top sources in the government said if Aboobacker is the short-term beneficiary of the decision, the long term beneficiary will be KIIFB CEO K M Abraham who is set to turn 65 this December. “As per the GO issued last November, Abraham would have to retire in December. The decision is clearly to ensure his continuance in office,” said a senior official. 

Abraham, who assumed the charge as KIIFB CEO soon after retiring as chief secretary in December 2017, is one of the pillars of Pinarayi Vijayan administration. In his second term, Pinarayi appointed Abraham as his chief principal secretary, a responsibility that he holds along with that of KIIFB CEO. Abraham’s stamp was visible in the form of thrust given to Knowledge Economy in the Nava Kerala document approved by the CPM state conference earlier this month.

Supporter rewarded
Comments

